Turkey Unemployment Rate Falls Slightly

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped marginally in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.

The unemployment rate fell to seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent in December from 8.9 percent in the previous month.

The number of people out of work slid 12,000 on month to 3.1 million in December.

The number of employed increased by 399,000 to 32.06 million in December. The employment rate was 48.8 percent compared to 48.2 percent a month ago.

The jobless rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 eased to 15.5 percent from 16.3 percent in the previous month.