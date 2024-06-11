Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
|
11.06.2024 11:18:12
Turkish Retail Sales Growth Slowest Since Mid 2022
(RTTNews) - Turkish retail sales grew at the slowest pace since 2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales logged an annual growth of 10.2 percent in April, following an increase of 19.8 percent in March. This was the weakest growth since July 2022.
Food, drinks and tobacco sales advanced 10.1 percent and non-food sales climbed 13.3 percent annually. Meanwhile, auto sales decreased 3.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent, worse than the 0.2 percent decrease in March. Sales were down for the second consecutive month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.