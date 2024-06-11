11.06.2024 11:18:12

Turkish Retail Sales Growth Slowest Since Mid 2022

(RTTNews) - Turkish retail sales grew at the slowest pace since 2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales logged an annual growth of 10.2 percent in April, following an increase of 19.8 percent in March. This was the weakest growth since July 2022.

Food, drinks and tobacco sales advanced 10.1 percent and non-food sales climbed 13.3 percent annually. Meanwhile, auto sales decreased 3.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent, worse than the 0.2 percent decrease in March. Sales were down for the second consecutive month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen