Turkish Retail Sales Growth Slowest Since Mid 2022

(RTTNews) - Turkish retail sales grew at the slowest pace since 2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales logged an annual growth of 10.2 percent in April, following an increase of 19.8 percent in March. This was the weakest growth since July 2022.

Food, drinks and tobacco sales advanced 10.1 percent and non-food sales climbed 13.3 percent annually. Meanwhile, auto sales decreased 3.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent, worse than the 0.2 percent decrease in March. Sales were down for the second consecutive month.