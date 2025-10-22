|
22.10.2025 19:11:08
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.506 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.613 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.
On Thursday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
