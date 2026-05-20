20.05.2026 19:08:47

Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 5.122 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.883 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

On Thursday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:33 Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026
20.05.26 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX in Grün -- Chinas Börsen kaum verändert - Nikkei klettert kräftig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex legt etwas zu. Die Börsen in Asien finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen