19.11.2025 19:29:42

Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Well Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted well below average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.706 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.506 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

On Thursday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:01 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll und NVIDIA-Zahlen im Blick: ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte letztlich minimal tiefer. Die US-Börsen können sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen