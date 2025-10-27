27.10.2025 18:06:37

Two-Year, Five-Year Note Auctions Attract Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Monday announce the results of this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes, revealing the sales attracted average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.504 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.571 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.

Meanwhile, the five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.625 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.710 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions by revealing the results of this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen