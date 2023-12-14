U.S. Import Prices Fall Less Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. import prices fell by less than expected in the month of November.

The Labor Department said import prices decreased by 0.4 percent in November following a revised 0.6 percent decline in October.

Economists had expected import prices to slide by 0.8 percent, matching the drop originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices fell by 0.9 percent in November, matching the downwardly revised decrease in October.

Economists had expected export prices to tumble by 1.0 percent compared to the 1.1 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.