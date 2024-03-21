U.S. Leading Economic Index Unexpectedly Inches Higher In February

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators unexpectedly increased for the first time in two years in February.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index inched up by 0.1 percent in February after falling by 0.4 percent in January. Economists had expected the index to fall by 0.3 percent.

The unexpected uptick marked the first increase by the leading economic index since February 2022.

The report said the coincident economic index also rose by 0.2 percent in February after edging up by 0.1 percent in January.

The lagging economic index also climbed by 0.3 percent in February, matching the increase seen in the previous month.