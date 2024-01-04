U.S. Private Sector Employment Climbs More Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a healthy bump in leisure and hospitality hiring, payroll processor ADP released a report on Thursday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of December.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 164,000 jobs in December after rising by a downwardly revised 101,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 115,000 jobs compared to the addition of 103,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"We're returning to a labor market that's very much aligned with pre-pandemic hiring," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.