Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
03.05.2024 16:08:28
U.S. Services PMI Unexpectedly Indicates Contraction In April
(RTTNews) - After growing for fifteen consecutive months, U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly contracted in the month of April, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.
The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 49.4 in April from 51.4 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 52.0.
With the unexpected decrease, the services PMI indicated activity in the sector contracted for the first time since December 2022.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.