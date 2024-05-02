Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
02.05.2024 14:38:08
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly In March
(RTTNews) - The U.S. trade deficit edged slightly lower in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $69.4 billion in March from a revised $69.5 billion in February
Economists had expected the trade deficit to inch up to $69.1 billion from the $68.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The report said the value of imports slumped by 1.6 percent to $327.0 billion, while the value of exports tumbled by 2.0 percent to $257.6 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.