Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3066
 USD
0,0008
0,06 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
20.11.2025 14:45:09

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended November 15th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 220,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's level of 228,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also slipped to 224,250, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's average of 227,250.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:44 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
18:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen