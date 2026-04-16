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16.04.2026 14:35:29
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Fall More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended April 11th.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 207,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 218,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 215,000 from the 219,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 209,750, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 209,250
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