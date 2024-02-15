UK Enters Recession In Q4

(RTTNews) - The UK economy slipped into a recession in the fourth quarter, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product declined 0.3 percent sequentially, following an unrevised 0.1 percent fall in the third quarter. Economists had forecast another 0.1 percent fall for the fourth quarter.

There were declines in all three major sectors in the fourth quarter. Services shrank 0.2 percent and production was down 1.0 percent. Construction output posted a 1.3 percent decrease.

On the expenditure-side, there was a fall in the volume of net trade, household spending and government consumption. The declines were partially offset by an increase in gross capital formation, the ONS said.

Compared to the last year, real GDP declined 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.

In 2023, GDP growth eased sharply to 0.1 percent from 4.3 percent in 2022. This was the weakest growth since the financial crisis in 2009, excluding the year 2020.

In December, GDP dropped 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent expansion in November.