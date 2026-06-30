UK GDP Growth Confirmed At 0.6%

(RTTNews) - The UK economy expanded as initially estimated in the first quarter, primarily driven by services activity, final data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter, following a revised 0.1 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter.

The production-side of GDP showed that output increased in all three sectors, with the largest contribution from the services activity, which advanced 0.8 percent. Industrial production climbed 0.2 percent and construction grew 0.2 percent.

On the expenditure-side, household spending moved up 0.6 percent and government spending gained 1.3 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation climbed 0.4 percent, driven by increases in other buildings and structures and transport equipment. Within capital formation, business investment rose 0.9 percent.

Further, the trade deficit for goods and services was estimated at 1.9 percent of nominal GDP in the first quarter.

In 2025, GDP increased 1.3 percent, which was revised down from 1.4 percent. This followed an unrevised growth of 1.0 percent in 2024.