UK GfK Consumer Confidence At 2-Year High

(RTTNews) - UK consumer sentiment rose to a two-year high in January, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index improved to -19 from -22 in December. This was the highest score since January 2022.

The survey showed that households' expectations of personal finances improved in January. The corresponding index gained two points and ended 24 consecutive months of negative readings.

Households' assessment of past financial situation and view about the past and future general economic situation also strengthened in January. Despite the cost of living crisis still impacting many households across the UK, consumers appear to be encouraged by the positive news about falling inflation, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK said.