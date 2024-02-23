UK GfK Consumer Confidence Falls In February

(RTTNews) - UK consumer confidence dropped in February on weak economic conditions, survey data from GfK showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index fell to -21 in February from -19 in January. The score was seen at -18.

Four of the five components of the index registered decline in February. The index of personal financial expectations stagnated, while assessment about past financial situation weakened.

The index measuring future economic situation as well as past economic conditions deteriorated. The measure for propensity to purchase major goods also declined.

The survey was a mixture of bad news and good news, GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said.