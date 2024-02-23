Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
23.02.2024 07:45:22
UK GfK Consumer Confidence Falls In February
(RTTNews) - UK consumer confidence dropped in February on weak economic conditions, survey data from GfK showed on Friday.
The consumer sentiment index fell to -21 in February from -19 in January. The score was seen at -18.
Four of the five components of the index registered decline in February. The index of personal financial expectations stagnated, while assessment about past financial situation weakened.
The index measuring future economic situation as well as past economic conditions deteriorated. The measure for propensity to purchase major goods also declined.
The survey was a mixture of bad news and good news, GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.