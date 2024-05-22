UK Government Borrowing Exceeds Estimate

(RTTNews) - UK public sector net borrowing exceeded the estimate in April, official data revealed on Wednesday.

Public sector net borrowing rose to GBP 20.5 billion in April, the fourth highest April borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics said.

The borrowing in April was GBP 1.5 billion more than in April 2023 and also GBP 1.2 billion more than the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast of GBP 19.3 billion.

Economists had also forecast a shortfall of GBP 19.3 billion for April.

At the end of April, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was estimated at 97.9 percent of gross domestic product. This was 2.5 percentage points more than at the end of April 2023, and remained at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

Central government receipts rose GBP 1.2 billion to GBP 77.4 billion in April and expenditure grew GBP 4.4 billion to GBP 111.7 billion.