Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
|
07.03.2024 09:15:17
UK House Prices Rise For Fifth Month: Halifax
(RTTNews) - UK house prices increased for the fifth consecutive month in February, data from Halifax showed Thursday.
House prices advanced 0.4 percent from January. This followed a 1.2 percent gain in January and the expected 0.8 percent increase.
Property prices increased 1.7 percent annually following a 2.3 percent rise.
"However, these figures continue to suggest a relatively stable start to 2024 and align with other promising signs of increased housing activity, such as mortgage approvals," Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said.
Kinnaird said there remains a possibility that there could be a slowdown in the housing market this year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.