UK House Prices Rise For Fifth Month: Halifax

(RTTNews) - UK house prices increased for the fifth consecutive month in February, data from Halifax showed Thursday.

House prices advanced 0.4 percent from January. This followed a 1.2 percent gain in January and the expected 0.8 percent increase.

Property prices increased 1.7 percent annually following a 2.3 percent rise.

"However, these figures continue to suggest a relatively stable start to 2024 and align with other promising signs of increased housing activity, such as mortgage approvals," Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said.

Kinnaird said there remains a possibility that there could be a slowdown in the housing market this year.