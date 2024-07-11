UK Housing Market Conditions Remain Subdued; Optimism Improves Slightly: RICS

(RTTNews) - The UK housing market conditions continued to remain subdued with indicators on buyer demand, sales and prices remaining in negative territory but the near-term outlook for sales turned more optimistic, survey data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday.

The new buyer enquiries measure logged a net balance of -7 percent in June, compared to -8 percent in May. The index suggested a moderate weakening in demand from home buyers.

The newly agreed sales index posted -7 percent but better than -13 percent seen in the previous survey.

By contrast, a net 20 percent of respondents expect sales volumes to recover over the coming three months. This was up from 10 percent in May and suggested the most upbeat figure for the near-term sales expectations since January 2022.

A net balance of -9 percent said the flow of new instructions coming onto the sales market declined, ending a sequence of six consecutive positive monthly readings.

Regarding house prices, the headline net balance came in at -17 percent, unchanged from May.

Nonetheless, near-term price expectations stabilized during the survey period. The three-month ahead price expectations series registered a net balance of 5 percent in June. A net 41 percent expect to see increase in house prices over the twelve month horizon.