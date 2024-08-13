UK Jobless Rate Falls Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly in the second quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in the three months to June period, while the rate was expected to rise marginally to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent in the preceding period.

Excluding bonus, average earnings climbed 5.4 percent from the previous year, slower than the 5.8 percent rise in the prior period. The growth rate was forecast to slow to 4.6 percent.

At the same time, average earnings including bonuses grew 4.5 percent, data showed.

In July, payrolled employees increased 24,000 to 30.4 million. This follows an increase of 14,000 in June.

Vacancies decreased for the 25th consecutive period in the three months to July. The number of vacancies was down 26,000 on quarter to 884,000.

Further, data showed that about 100,000 working days were lost because of labor disputes in June. The majority of strikes were in the health and social work sector.