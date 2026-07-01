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01.07.2026 12:55:18

UK Manufacturing Growth Softens

(RTTNews) - The upturn in the UK manufacturing softened in June amid slowing new order growth and tepid optimism, final data from S&P Global revealed Wednesday.

The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 52.5 in June from 53.9 in May. The initial score for June was 53.1.

"Sustaining the upturn is becoming a bigger concern," S&P Global Market Intelligence Director Rob Dobson said.

"Manufacturers are currently benefiting from client strategic stockpiling, as they safeguard against supply chain disruptions and expected price rises," said Dobson. "A drop in the rate of growth of new work intakes suggests this boost is already starting to fade," he added.

Although output growth accelerated again as companies continued to stockpile to avoid supplychain disruptions, incoming new orders grew at the slowest pace since December 2025.

The outlook for manufacturing sector remained tepid in June. Employment increased for the third straight month but the rate of job creation remained only moderate.

Input price inflation slowed to the lowest since March. Average output charges advanced for the seventh month, with the rate of increase remaining relatively close to May's near four-year high.

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