UK Manufacturing Recovery Strengthenes In July

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing sector's activity expanded at an accelerated pace in July on the back of robust growth in output and new orders, the final survey data released by S&P Global revealed on Thursday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index climbed to 52.1 in July from 50.9 in June. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The flash reading was 51.8.

Production volume grew at the fastest pace in nearly two and a-half years, spurred by new product launches, efforts to clear backlogs of work, and improved intakes of new business.

The growth in new orders also quickened further in July amid strengthening domestic demand conditions as new export demand showed some signs of stabilization. The fall in new export business was the weakest since the current sequence of contractions started in February 2022.

British manufacturers remained more confident about future production, with positive sentiment rising to its second-highest level in almost two-and-a-half years. The stronger optimism in July reflected hopes that recent signs of economic recovery, the deployment of new technologies, planned marketing activity, and new product launches would stimulate growth over the next tweleve months.

A boost in confidence encouraged firms to take on additional workers in July, and employment rose for the first time since September 2022.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a one-and-a-half-year high, linked to higher prices for energy, food stuffs, metals, packaging, plastics, and timber. Apart from that, market forces and freight issues also drove cost inflation. As a result, selling prices grew at the steepest pace since May 2023.