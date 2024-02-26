UK Retail Sales Decline At Slowest Pace In 10 Months: CBI

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales declined at the slowest pace in the current ten-month run of falls in February, survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.

The retail sales balance rose to -7 percent in the year to February from -50 percent in January, the Distributive Trades Survey revealed. The balance was also better than economists' forecast of -33 percent.

However, a net 15 percent of retailers expect sales to fall in March.

The survey showed that selling price inflation moderated to its lowest since May 2021. A net 54 percent reported that selling prices increased in February compared to 73 percent in November.

A similar 54 percent forecast annual growth in selling prices in the coming month.

Retailers plan to cut capital spending in the year ahead. However, investment plans were the least negative in their two-year stint of being in the red, the survey showed.

"The slump in retail activity eased in February following an exceedingly dreary start to the year," CBI Principal Economist Martin Sartorius said.

"Nevertheless, with sales expected to continue falling next month, retailers are still planning to reduce headcount and investment going forward," added Sartorius.