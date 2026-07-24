UK Retail Sales Rise Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales grew unexpectedly in June as warm weather boosted outdoor product sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Retail sales increased 1.0 percent in June, following a rise of 1.2 percent in May. Economists had forecast sales to fall 0.3 percent in June.

Retailers suggested that sales promotions and the warm weather increased sales volumes for non-store and clothing retailers. Increased sales of clothing and sports merchandise also benefitted the June figures for non-store retailers, said ONS.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales rose at a slower pace of 1.1 percent after climbing 1.2 percent in the prior month. Sales were forecast to fall 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales increased 4.2 percent from the previous year, faster than the 3.5 percent increase seen in May. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth accelerated to 5.4 percent from 4.9 percent in May.