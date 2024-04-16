Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
UK Unemployment Rate Rises
(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate rose in three months to February, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The ILO jobless rate rose to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent in three months to January. The rate was seen at 4.0 percent.
In March, payrolled employment declined by 18,000 on month, data showed.
The claimant count increased by 10,900 on the month to 1.583 million in March. Economists had forecast a monthly increase of 17,200.
In three months to February, average earnings including bonus grew 5.6 percent from a year ago, slightly faster than the 5.5 percent expected expansion. At the same time, excluding bonus, average earnings gained 6.0 percent annually.
