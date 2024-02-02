$1.3 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS in Albany, New York

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a four-person advisor team, The Hart Group, has joined the firm. The team is led by Financial Advisors James Hart, Emily Hoag, Natalie Squillace, and Nolan Hart, and includes Registered Client Service Associate Lynda O Von Jaeger. Together, they manage approximately $1.3 billion in client assets for high-net-worth individuals and families, specializing in the Athletes and Entertainers segment.

The Hart Group joins the UBS Greater New England Market, managed by William Cholawa, and will be in the Albany, New York office, led by Gabriel D’Amica.

"On behalf of UBS, I am thrilled to welcome the Hart Group to the firm,” said Market Director Gabriel D’Amica. "This talented team of advisors brings decades of experience and a longstanding dedication to providing a comprehensive financial planning approach to meet the needs of high net worth clients.”

"Athletes and entertainers frequently face unique challenges such as sudden wealth and complicated family financial dynamics that require specialized advice and guidance,” said Wale Ogunleye, head of UBS’s Athletes & Entertainers Client Segment. "We are excited to have Jim and the Hart Group join UBS to expand our capabilities and help meet growing demand from this important client group.”

James Hart brings over 30 years of wealth management experience to UBS. Previously, he was a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2010. Jim focuses on assisting a select group of individuals, families, athletes, and business owners with their current and future financial goals. Jim's objective is to assist clients on their path to financial success, as they define it.

Emily Hoag entered the financial services industry in 2017 with Merrill Lynch. Emily works with clients to help them determine and achieve their unique set of financial needs and goals. Within her team’s business at UBS, Emily helps clients prepare for, and transition through, important life events.

Natalie Squillace, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, works with individuals and families to help them navigate life's many financial journeys. She does this through a three-step process that consists of: understanding who and what matters most to clients, evaluating the current state of their finances, and making recommendations customized to their financial goals.

Nolan Hart spent 6 years at Alliance Bernstein, working with Financial Advisors across New York. He earned his MBA at Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, then spent 2+ years helping young athletes with their NIL (name, image, and likeness) at 2kPAID. In 2023, he returned to financial services as a Financial Advisor with The Hart Group, where he works with sports and entertainment clients as they navigate the unique challenges that come with their careers. Nolan grew up in Albany, NY and graduated from Syracuse University, where he played basketball under Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim.

