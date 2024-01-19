$1.6 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Northbrook, IL

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that an eight-person financial advisor team, Hammond Fay Bush & Associates, has joined the firm in Northbrook, Illinois. The team, led by Financial Advisors Jack Hammond, Susan Bush and Brian Fay, manages approximately $1.6 billion in client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families.

"We’re excited to welcome Jack, Susan, Brian and their team to UBS,” said Michael Gatewood, Chicago Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. "The team’s industry experience and dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business as we look to continue to expand our ultra high net worth client offering in this key market.”

"We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most talented financial advisors in the industry,” said Andrew Dempsey, Market Director at UBS Wealth Management. "We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth capabilities, advisors like Jack, Susan and Brian will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Jack Hammond joins UBS as a Private Wealth Advisor and has more than two decades of industry experience. Jack and his team provide insights and soultions to help clients navigate complex financial decisions, from portfolio restructuring to crafting multigenerational legacies. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Fairfield University and holds the Certified Financial Planner ™ certification, the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) designation and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA®) designation.

Susan Bush joins UBS as a Financial Advisor with four decades of experience helping successful individuals, multigenerational families, business owners, entrepreneurs, and philanthropic organizations realize a holistic plan for their wealth. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

Brian Fay joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and has a decade of experience working in the financial services industry. Brian takes a comprehensive view of his clients’ wealth, assisting individuals, multigenerational families and business owners in developing a tailored set of strategies that are aligned with their unique needs, circumstances and aspirations. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designation.

Also joining the team at UBS is Jonelle Do, Chris Stevens, Kristina Jucaban, Donna Mijatovic, Maria Cintron.

