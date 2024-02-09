$2 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS in Paramus, New Jersey

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Financial Advisors Matthew Foley, Lawrence DeLuise and Christopher Butler have joined the firm. Together with their team, Foley, DeLuise & Associates, they manage more than $2 billion in client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Matt, Larry, and Chris are also joined by team members Jason Lipp, Deanna Wilson, Lori Macaluso, Greg Romano, Linsey Serafino and Emily Buske.

Foley, DeLuise, & Associates joins the UBS Manhattan Market, which is managed by Market Executive Christopher DiMuria, alongside Market Directors Robert Sorrentino and Thomas Conigatti. The team will be located in the Paramus, New Jersey Private Wealth Management office of UBS, managed by Market Director Adam Kamm.

"Matt, Larry, and Chris are pillars of their community, and we are proud to welcome their team to UBS,” said Christopher DiMuria, Market Executive for Manhattan at UBS Wealth Management USA. "For decades, they have served high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients with distinction, helping them navigate complex financial decisions and generational family wealth management. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow and deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Foley, DeLuise & Associates offers a limited number of individuals and families boutique-like service, broad global resources and customized strategies to help them simplify life and spend more time pursuing what matters most to them. The team offers access to opportunities that go beyond day-to-day portfolio management, including next generation education programs, innovative philanthropic and legacy planning strategies, and family office experiences that incorporate lifestyle services.

Matthew L. Foley, CPWA®, CIMA®, CEPA®, joins UBS as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor. Matt has more than 29 years of industry experience and began his career in financial services with Merrill Lynch in 1996. He serves a select circle of families whose significant wealth creates ongoing and often complex considerations. Matt holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) and Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) designations. A graduate of Villanova University, he also holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Matt is a board member of Eva’s Village in Paterson, New Jersey, and a former volunteer with the Jesuit Volunteer Corp in Salem, Oregon.

Lawrence M. DeLuise, CFP®, CPWA®, CIMA®, joins UBS as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor. Larry has more than 27 years of industry experience and began his career in financial services with Merrill Lynch in 1997. He advises a limited number of C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, professional investors and affluent families with multigenerational wealth. After earning his bachelor’s degree in business from Ramapo College, Larry became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) certificant, and taught in conjunction with Fairleigh Dickinson University. He also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designations.

Christopher M. Butler, CEPA®, joins UBS as a Financial Advisor. Chris has worked in the financial services industry since 2009 and joins UBS from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He serves as the primary advisor for the team’s wealth management and wealth planning activities, focused most closely on next-generation and executive-track clients. Chris also manages the team’s Corporate Services platform. Chris graduated from Iona College with a master’s degree in business administration. He holds the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® designation from the Exit Planning Institute™.

