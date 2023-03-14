$305 Million Financial Advisor Joins UBS in Providence, Rhode Island

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Thomas Sheehan has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. Thomas manages more than $305 million in client assets and has over 22 years of wealth management industry experience.

Thomas joins the UBS Greater New England Market, managed by William Cholawa, and is based in the Providence, Rhode Island office, managed by Ryann Kilgore. His team includes Registered Client Service Associate Katie Ranney, who provides clients with day-to-day account service support, including onboarding.

"We’re excited to welcome Tom and Katie to the UBS team as we continue to grow our business in the Rhode Island Market,” said Ryann Kilgore, Coastal New England Market Director. "Tom has displayed a remarkable dedication to helping clients achieve their goals along with impressive experience that will be a great asset to our presence in Rhode Island.”

"Tom is well-versed in navigating family dynamics, which is key when providing clients with a comprehensive plan for the accumulation, retention and transfer of wealth,” said William Cholawa, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "He and Katie are great additions to our team, and we look forward to having them help us expand our client offering as we continue to focus on being the firm of choice for clients in the Rhode Island area.”

With over 22 years of experience working with high-net-worth families, Thomas employs a comprehensive approach to managing wealth that begins with getting to know a client and their family, their financial situation, and what matters most to them. He then works with his clients to craft a customized plan to meet their goals, while retaining flexibility to adapt as client needs and market conditions change. Thomas also believes in being an active participant in his community, where he volunteers with a number of organizations. Thomas has the designation of Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor and is a graduate of Providence College.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products, and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005822/en/