$340 million advisor team joins UBS in Hartford, Connecticut

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors David Sacharko and Sean Siana have joined the firm. They bring more than 30 years of combined industry experience, and are responsible for managing $340 million in client assets for high net worth individuals and families.

David and Sean will join the UBS Greater New England Market, managed by William Cholawa and Weisner Perez, and will be based in the Hartford, Connecticut office.

"David and Sean are experienced advisors who are well-versed in navigating family dynamics, which helps them provide clients with comprehensive plans for the accumulation, retention and transfer of wealth,” said William Cholawa, Greater New England Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their team is an outstanding addition to our Hartford office and we are thrilled to welcome them to UBS as we continue to focus on being the firm of choice for the industry’s most productive and talented advisors.”

David Sacharko brings 20 years of wealth management experience to UBS. Previously, he was a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2004. David and his team, KSS Group, focuses on family wealth management and building strong client relationships based on trust and personalized service. He also holds his Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designations. David graduated in 2002 from Central Connecticut State University and currently resides in Burlington, CT with his wife and two children.

Sean Siana entered the financial services industry in 2012 with U.S. Trust (now known as Bank of America Private Bank), and joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2014. He focuses on providing high net worth clients with personalized wealth planning advice, including trust and estate planning services, investment and retirement planning, and liquidity planning. Sean holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated from Bryant University with a BSBA in Management, along with an MBA in Management from the Florida Institute of Technology. He lives in Glastonbury with his wife, son and two dogs.

The team also includes Client Service Associate Barrett "Jake” Heyde who supports clients with onboarding, continuous service and daily management of client goals.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005291/en/