$700 Million Advisor Team Joins UBS in Hartford, Connecticut

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a four-person advisor team, The Keating group, has joined the firm. The team is led by Financial Advisors Maureen Keating, Michael DeCorleto and Matthew Marques, and also includes Wealth Management Associate Matthew Mardirosian. Together, they manage approximately $700 million in client assets for high-net-worth individuals and families.

The Keating Group joins the UBS Greater New England Market and will be located in the Hartford office at One State Street, which is managed by William Cholawa and Andrew Babiak.

"These advisors have built a strong, hardworking team centered around putting their clients first while maintaining a professional and familial culture, and we look forward to helping them continue to grow at UBS," said William Cholawa, Greater New England Market Executive for UBS Wealth Management USA. "We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors, and with our suite of High-Net-Worth capabilities, advisors like Maureen, Matt, and Mike will be able to deliver the full power of the firm to their clients.”

The team’s legacy dates back over 60 years, when Maureen’s father Ed Keating first began his career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. As the industry evolved and the team grew, its client focus and financial-planning foundation earned recognition on industry accolade list, including most recently being named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for Connecticut.

