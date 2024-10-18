Šiauliu bankas has acquired own shares

On 10-18 October 2024 Šiauliu Bankas AB purchased own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Total number of shares acquired 6,000,000:

4,254,886 shares, for reduction of the Bank capital;

1,745,114 shares, for employees of Šiauliu Bankas group as part of the deferred variable remuneration.

Total amount of share acquisition transactions: EUR 4,920,000.00.

"We have created liquidity event for investors who wish to realize all or part of their shares. It is important to note that the final auction price was set higher than the market price, which means there are no shareholders wanting to sell a significant amount of shares who lack liquidity in the stock market.

We will continue to strive to ensure high returns for our shareholders who believe in our long-term strategy. We plan to begin the second phase of the share buyback, during which we will purchase shares on the open market, in November, after announcing the third-quarter results of this year," says Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division of Šiauliu Bankas.

The acquired shares will transfer to the Bank's ownership on the settlement date of the purchase auction, 21 October 2024.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



