‘It’s going to be £20,000’: England fans mull cost of going to Euro final

Tickets may cost £2,500, most flights are sold out or charging five times normal price – and fans already in Germany face tricky decisionsOver much-needed breakfasts involving a significant amount of sausage and pancakes, there was some serious soul-searching going on outside the Maximilian cafe on the Alten Markt of the west German city of Dortmund.England's defeat of the Netherlands, securing a place in the country's first major final away from Wembley, along with a performance that for once lived up to expectations, was a source of great joy, croaky throats – and has raised questions for fans already in Germany over watching the final.