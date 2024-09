1 Big Reason McDonald's Q3 Numbers Could Be Disappointing -- Again

Investors may recall McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) second-quarter results weren't exactly thrilling. The fast-food chain missed revenue estimates, in addition to falling short of its earnings estimates. Indeed, same-store sales fell here and abroad, with the domestic slump being the first one since COVID-19-crimped 2020. As CEO Chris Kempczinski explained during the quarter's earnings conference call, "Beginning last year we warned of a more discriminating consumer, particularly among lower-income households. And as this year progressed, those pressures have deepened and broadened."Those pressures haven't eased in the meantime, it appears.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool