1 Growth ETF I Would Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 I Would Be Cautious About

Growth stocks have been some of the most popular investments in the stock market in recent times. It's understandable why when you see the returns that many of them have generated.Like any stock type, growth stocks come with risk. They offer investors a chance at market-beating returns, but many are also more volatile because their valuations are based on future potential. That's why exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on growth stocks can be a great option.Growth ETFs give you exposure to growth stocks but typically have less risk because investments are spread across many companies. For those interested in growth ETFs, I've included one I strongly recommend and one I'd approach with caution.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool