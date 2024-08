1 Growth Stock Down 6% to Buy Right Now

Earnings season kicked off last month, causing considerable movement in the stock market. Tech stocks didn't fare too well, with the Nasdaq Composite index down more than 9% since mid-July. As an industry leader, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has similarly tumbled 6% since then.Wall Street appears to have grown skeptical of artificial intelligence (AI) and how far it can realistically push tech companies. Doubt has caused many stocks to fall over the last month, underlining the importance of a long-term mindset when investing in stocks, especially in tech.However, the tech industry has proven time and time again its ability to provide consistent gains over the years, fueled by innovations and investment in new technologies. AI is likely no different. Companies have barely scratched the surface of its capabilities and only recently began adding the generative software to everyday items like smartphones, productivity software, and more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool