|
17.10.2024 14:45:00
1 Healthcare Giant That Isn't Jumping on the GLP-1 Bandwagon, and Why That Could Be a Great Move
There are $200 billion reasons healthcare companies want to produce GLP-1 weight loss drugs. At that size, the market potential is huge, and the opportunities for revenue growth are plentiful.But it also means that competition will be fierce. And with some highly effective treatments already approved and available, the bar is set high for any new drug that wants to take a slice of that lucrative market. Not every company is jumping onto the bandwagon and investing into weight loss drugs, however. One of the largest healthcare companies, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), has decided that it will sit on the sidelines rather than getting involved in a race to develop the best weight loss drug in the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,40
|20,00%