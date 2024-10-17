17.10.2024 14:45:00

1 Healthcare Giant That Isn't Jumping on the GLP-1 Bandwagon, and Why That Could Be a Great Move

There are $200 billion reasons healthcare companies want to produce GLP-1 weight loss drugs. At that size, the market potential is huge, and the opportunities for revenue growth are plentiful.But it also means that competition will be fierce. And with some highly effective treatments already approved and available, the bar is set high for any new drug that wants to take a slice of that lucrative market. Not every company is jumping onto the bandwagon and investing into weight loss drugs, however. One of the largest healthcare companies, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), has decided that it will sit on the sidelines rather than getting involved in a race to develop the best weight loss drug in the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,40 20,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen