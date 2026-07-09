Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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09.07.2026 13:05:00
1 Incredible Quantum Computing Stock That Could Make Investors a Fortune
Quantum computing may seem like some far-off technology that will never come about, but that's just not the case. There are several companies with early-stage quantum computers that are producing real results for clients, and could easily expand into more mainstream usage as the technology improves and computer size expands.The current timetable for many quantum companies is around 2030, with major market expansion occurring by 2035. McKinsey & Company estimates that the annual quantum computing market could be worth up to $72 billion by 2030, leaving a huge market opportunity available for those who can seize it. One betting favorite is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), as it's currently the worldwide leader in one of the most critical areas: accuracy. With IonQ holding a world record in this field, it's a favorite to make it to the finish line, and it could make investors a fortune along the way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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