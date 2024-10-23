|
23.10.2024 16:07:00
1 Incredibly Cheap Tech Stock That Could Become a Potential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winner in the Long Run
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is not a household name in the technology sector; the company provides contract manufacturing services for many applications such as automotive, connected devices, networking and storage, data centers, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, among others, rather than making popular products such as artificial intelligence (AI) chips or smartphones.On top of that, the company has been suffering from weakness in multiple end markets, which explains why its recent financial performance has not been great. However, Jabil has been trying to overcome the tepid end-market scenario by restructuring its business and focusing on fast-growing niches such as AI.In this article, we will take a closer look at Jabil's business and check out why it has the potential to make the most of the growing adoption of AI in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
