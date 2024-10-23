|
23.10.2024 10:41:00
1 Magnificent Stock-Split Stock That's a No-Brainer Buy Right Now and 1 to Avoid at All Costs
In case you haven't noticed, the bull market is in full swing on Wall Street. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite, have all soared to multiple record highs in 2024.While much of this optimism has been attributed to the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), it would be a mistake to overlook the role investor euphoria has played in lifting the tide for market-leading businesses enacting stock splits.A stock split is a tool publicly traded companies can lean on to superficially adjust the share price and outstanding share count of their stock. This adjustment is cosmetic in the sense that it doesn't alter a company's market cap or in any way affect its operating performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!