1 No-Brainer Large-Cap Growth ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

The S&P 500 not only confirmed a bull market earlier in the year, but it also delivered a very solid first half. The index rose by double digits, marking one of the best such periods in the past 25 years. This year's first half was the fifth best during that time, according to J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, with the index climbing more than 14%. And much of this movement was led by growth stocks as investors became more optimistic about the general economy -- and placed bets on the promising area of artificial intelligence (AI).But if you're looking to add some growth to your portfolio, don't worry; it's not too late to get in on the action. And here's even more good news: You don't have to invest thousands of dollars or do the heavy lifting needed to build a portfolio from scratch. Instead, with one purchase, you can gain exposure to more than 200 exciting growth stocks. This particular investment has proven itself, too, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq so far this year and over the past five years.What asset am I talking about? The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHG), and you can pick up a share of this exchange-traded fund (ETF) right now for well under $200. Let's find out more.