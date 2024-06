1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are in record territory, which might lead investors to think there aren't any solid buying opportunities.However, some well-known businesses haven't benefited from the broader market's rally. Coffeehouse giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of them. Its shares are currently 38% below their all-time high.Here's why I think it's a no-brainer stock to buy with $100 right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel