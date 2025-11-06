NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 12:35:00

1 Potential Stock-Split AI Stock Up 1,570% Since Its IPO to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Historically, stocks that split have outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 13 percentage points during the year following the company's stock-split announcement. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has never split its stock, but the company is certainly a candidate given that shares have appreciated 1,570% since its 2012 IPO.In general, Wall Street experts think the stock is undervalued. Among 74 analysts, Meta has a median target price of $850 per share, which implies 33% upside from its current share price of $640. Read on to learn why this potential stock-split stock is worth owning as the artificial intelligence revolution unfolds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten