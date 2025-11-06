NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
06.11.2025 12:35:00
1 Potential Stock-Split AI Stock Up 1,570% Since Its IPO to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Historically, stocks that split have outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 13 percentage points during the year following the company's stock-split announcement. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has never split its stock, but the company is certainly a candidate given that shares have appreciated 1,570% since its 2012 IPO.In general, Wall Street experts think the stock is undervalued. Among 74 analysts, Meta has a median target price of $850 per share, which implies 33% upside from its current share price of $640. Read on to learn why this potential stock-split stock is worth owning as the artificial intelligence revolution unfolds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
