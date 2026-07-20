Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.07.2026 10:59:00

1 Quantum Computing Stock That Could Be the Next Palantir

Quantum computing harnesses the rules of quantum mechanics to process information differently than classical computers. Instead of bits locked as zeros or ones, quantum systems use qubits that can exist in superposition -- holding multiple states at once. In artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing stands out as a major frontier because hybrid quantum-classical systems stand to accelerate machine learning, improve generative models, and tackle problems in areas such as logistics or neural network design.Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates that quantum computing could unlock up to $2.7 trillion in global economic value by 2035. Prominent use cases span drug discovery, portfolio optimization and risk modeling, and supply chain efficiencies.Early value will likely come from hybrid approaches that pair quantum processors with classical AI and high-performance computing. Against this backdrop, I see some parallels between IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) quantum computing approach and Palantir Technologies' (NASDAQ: PLTR) ascent to dominating the AI software landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten