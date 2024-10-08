|
08.10.2024 11:00:00
1 Reason I'll Be Taking Social Security Long Before Age 70
Retirement is an exciting chapter in life, but it requires loads of planning. While there are countless decisions to make leading into your senior years, one of the most critical is your Social Security claiming age.You can begin taking benefits as early as age 62, but it comes at a steep price in the form of a hefty benefit reduction. Waiting a few years to file will earn you larger checks, and delaying until age 70 will earn you the highest possible payment.Many experts advise waiting until age 70 to file, as it will boost your monthly income for the rest of your life. In some cases, that truly is the best move. But there's one good reason I personally plan to take Social Security far earlier than age 70.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
