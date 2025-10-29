Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
29.10.2025 09:04:00
1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock
Warren Buffett is retiring as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) at the end of 2025. Given the 95-year-old's multi-decade tenure and the incredible success of the company, that's a big deal. But don't get stuck on this change -- incoming CEO Greg Abel has one huge advantage to help him succeed. Here's what it is and what it means.Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate that owns dozens of companies outright that it manages, holds significant stock in dozens of other companies, and manages hundreds of billions in cash and securities holdings.Beginning in 2026, it is quite likely to be managed differently under Abel simply because he is a different person. However, Buffett will still be the president of the board of directors. That means that Buffett will still technically be Abel's boss. This will allow for a transition period in which Buffett is easily available to help, if needed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!