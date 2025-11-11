NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.11.2025 16:23:00
1 Spectacular Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street
Since last year, DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has faced a series of issues that have sunk its stock price. The medical device specialist's shares are down 20% over the trailing-12-month period and are barely above their 52-week low.Is there any hope for a turnaround? Wall Street certainly thinks so. DexCom's average price target of $87 (according to Yahoo! Finance) represents a potentially sizable upside of about 58% from its current levels. Why are analysts on The Street bullish on the stock, and is their optimism justified?DexCom develops and sells continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices for patients with diabetes. Last year's rollout of one of its latest devices, the G7, led to higher rebate eligibility than the company expected, lowering revenue per user and overall top-line growth. That's one problem that led to worse-than-expected financial results in 2024, though it was a temporary one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
