08.08.2024 09:44:00
1 Stock-Split AI Stock to Buy Before It Soars 185%, According to a Wall Street Analyst
Server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) hit its stride last year as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware built momentum. The stock has surged 550% since January 2023, and the company has been added to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes.Supermicro reported somewhat disappointing financial results earlier this week, which sent the stock into a tailspin. But management gave investors at least one piece of potentially positive news: The company will complete a 10-for-1 stock split in late September.I call that news potentially positive because it could help Supermicro beat the market. Since 1980, the average stock has returned about 25% during the 12-month period following a stock-split announcement, while the S&P 500 has returned 12% over the same period, according to Bank of America.
