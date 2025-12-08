:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
08.12.2025 17:18:00
1 Tech Stock That Should Be on Every Investor's Holiday List
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock continues to compound in value for long-term shareholders. Shares have more than doubled in value over the last five years, which included a steep drawdown in the 2022 bear market.The company is already dominant within the streaming industry with over 300 million subscribers. However, it's making a bold move to extend its lead with the pending acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery at an $83 billion total enterprise value. Best of all, the stock could be considered undervalued heading into 2026, and it is well-positioned to deliver market-beating returns over the next five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!